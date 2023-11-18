On Saturday at 2:00 PM ET, the Nashville Predators go head to head against the Chicago Blackhawks. Is Jeremy Lauzon going to score a goal in this matchup? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Jeremy Lauzon score a goal against the Blackhawks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1600 (Bet $10 to win $160.00 if he scores a goal)

Lauzon stats and insights

  • Lauzon is yet to score through 15 games this season.
  • He has not faced the Blackhawks yet this season.
  • Lauzon has zero points on the power play.

Blackhawks defensive stats

  • The Blackhawks have given up 49 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 15th in the NHL in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Blackhawks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 18.1 hits and 18.5 blocked shots per game.

Lauzon recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/14/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 17:06 Home L 3-2
11/11/2023 Coyotes 1 0 1 19:10 Home L 7-5
11/9/2023 Jets 0 0 0 13:06 Away L 6-3
11/7/2023 Flames 0 0 0 18:29 Away L 4-2
11/4/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 19:47 Away W 5-2
11/2/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 17:06 Away L 4-2
10/31/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 16:05 Away L 5-2
10/28/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 17:19 Home W 3-2 OT
10/24/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 14:08 Home L 3-2
10/21/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 15:05 Home W 5-1

Predators vs. Blackhawks game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSO
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

