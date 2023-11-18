If you reside in Jackson County, Tennessee and try to stay on top of all the local high school basketball action, we've got you covered. Below, we offer all the info you need for how to watch the games today.

Jackson County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today

LaVergne High School at Jackson County High School

Game Time: 3:00 PM CT on November 18

3:00 PM CT on November 18 Location: Gainesboro, TN

Gainesboro, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

Huntland School at Jackson County High School