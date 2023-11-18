The Iowa Hawkeyes (8-2) and the Illinois Fighting Illini (5-5) play on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Kinnick Stadium in a clash of Big Ten foes.

Iowa has struggled offensively, ranking worst in the FBS (243 yards per game) this season. However, the defense ranks eighth-best in the nation, allowing only 280.7 yards per game. With 395.7 total yards per game on the offensive side of the ball, Illinois ranks 59th in the FBS in 2023. Defensively, it ranks 81st, giving up 387.9 total yards per game.

See below as we dive into all of the details you need before this matchup begins.

Iowa vs. Illinois Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

Watch this game on Fubo City: Iowa City, Iowa

Iowa City, Iowa Venue: Kinnick Stadium

Iowa vs. Illinois Key Statistics

Iowa Illinois 243 (133rd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 395.7 (63rd) 280.7 (7th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 387.9 (74th) 121 (104th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 132.4 (93rd) 122 (130th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 263.3 (39th) 15 (78th) Turnovers (Rank) 18 (108th) 12 (90th) Takeaways (Rank) 12 (90th)

Iowa Stats Leaders

Deacon Hill has 715 passing yards for Iowa, completing 46.5% of his passes and recording four touchdowns and five interceptions this season.

Leshon Williams has carried the ball 123 times for a team-high 614 yards on the ground and has found the end zone one time.

This season, Kaleb Johnson has carried the ball 84 times for 332 yards (33.2 per game) and two touchdowns.

Erick All's 299 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 37 times and has collected 21 catches and three touchdowns.

Nico Ragaini has caught 19 passes for 167 yards (16.7 yards per game) this year.

Diante Vines has been the target of 28 passes and racked up 12 receptions for 134 yards, an average of 13.4 yards per contest. He's found the end zone one time through the air this season.

Illinois Stats Leaders

Luke Altmyer leads Illinois with 1,888 yards on 175-of-270 passing with 13 touchdowns compared to 10 interceptions this season. He has chipped in with 282 rushing yards (28.2 ypg) on 94 carries while scoring three touchdowns on the ground.

Kaden Feagin is his team's leading rusher with 95 carries for 438 yards, or 43.8 per game. He's found the end zone two times on the ground, as well.

Reggie Love III has rushed for 392 yards on 75 carries with three touchdowns.

Isaiah Williams has hauled in 893 receiving yards on 68 receptions to pace his squad so far this season while scoring five touchdowns as a receiver.

Pat Bryant has caught 36 passes and compiled 520 receiving yards (52 per game) with six touchdowns.

Casey Washington has racked up 394 reciving yards (39.4 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

