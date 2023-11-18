There is high school basketball competition in Hamilton County, Tennessee today, and the inside scoop on how to stream these games is available below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Hamilton County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Chattanooga Christian School at Tullahoma High School

Game Time: 9:00 AM CT on November 18

9:00 AM CT on November 18 Location: Tullahoma, TN

Tullahoma, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

The Howard School at Sequatchie County High School

Game Time: 11:30 AM CT on November 18

11:30 AM CT on November 18 Location: Dunlap, TN

Dunlap, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

Hixson High School at The Howard School

Game Time: 2:30 PM CT on November 18

2:30 PM CT on November 18 Location: Dunlap, TN

Dunlap, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

Hixson High School at Sequatchie County High School