The San Antonio Spurs (3-2) are home in Southwest Division action versus the Memphis Grizzlies (0-6) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. This is the first contest between these teams this year.

If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Grizzlies vs. Spurs Game Information

Buy Tickets for This Game

Game Day: Saturday, November 18

Saturday, November 18 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: BSSW, BSSE

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Buy Tickets for Other Grizzlies Games

Grizzlies Players to Watch

Desmond Bane is averaging 24 points, 3.3 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game. He's also draining 42.4% of his shots from the floor and 33.3% from 3-point range, with 3.3 triples per game.

On a per-game basis, Xavier Tillman gives the Grizzlies 12.7 points, 9 rebounds and 3 assists. He also averages 2 steals (eighth in league) and 1 block.

Jaren Jackson Jr. gives the Grizzlies 15 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game while putting up 0.3 steals and 3 blocked shots (first in NBA).

The Grizzlies are receiving 15.3 points, 2 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game from Marcus Smart this year.

Ziaire Williams is averaging 12 points, 7.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game. He is sinking 41.9% of his shots from the field and 27.8% from beyond the arc, with 1.7 triples per game.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Spurs Players to Watch

Victor Wembanyama posts 15.7 points, 7.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 2 steals (eighth in NBA) and 1.7 blocks.

Devin Vassell posts 20.7 points, 1.7 assists and 3 rebounds per game.

Keldon Johnson puts up 14 points, 4 assists and 6 boards per contest.

Zach Collins averages 10.7 points, 5 assists and 5.7 boards.

Tre Jones puts up 9 points, 4.3 rebounds and 6 assists per contest, shooting 47.4% from the floor and 37.5% from beyond the arc with 1 made treys per game.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Grizzlies vs. Spurs Stat Comparison

Spurs Grizzlies 115 Points Avg. 107.7 121.2 Points Allowed Avg. 117.5 47.7% Field Goal % 43.2% 36.4% Three Point % 31.7%

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.