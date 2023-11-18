The San Antonio Spurs (3-9) host the Memphis Grizzlies (2-9) after losing four straight home games. The Grizzlies are favored by only 2.5 points in the contest, which begins at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18, 2023.

Grizzlies vs. Spurs Game Info & Odds

Grizzlies vs. Spurs Score Prediction

Prediction: Spurs 117 - Grizzlies 112

Grizzlies vs Spurs Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Grizzlies vs. Spurs

Pick ATS: Spurs (+ 2.5)

Spurs (+ 2.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Spurs (-4.7)

Spurs (-4.7) Computer Predicted Total: 229.5

The Spurs' .333 ATS win percentage (4-8-0 ATS Record) is higher than the Grizzlies' .273 mark (3-8-0 ATS Record) in 2023-24.

Memphis covers the spread when it is a 2.5-point favorite or more 33.3% of the time. That's more often than San Antonio covers as an underdog of 2.5 or more (30%).

San Antonio and its opponents have eclipsed the over/under 83.3% of the time this season (10 out of 12). That's more often than Memphis and its opponents have (five out of 11).

As a moneyline underdog this season, the Spurs are 2-9, while the Grizzlies are 1-4 as moneyline favorites.

Grizzlies Performance Insights

While the Grizzlies rank in the bottom five in the NBA in points per game with 108.5 (fifth-worst), they rank 22nd in the league with 115.9 points given up per contest.

Memphis is grabbing 42 boards per game (23rd-ranked in NBA) this year, while allowing 46.3 rebounds per contest (24th-ranked).

The Grizzlies rank 20th in the NBA with 24.6 assists per game.

Memphis ranks second-best in the NBA by forcing 16.6 turnovers per game. It ranks 19th in the league by averaging 14.4 turnovers per contest.

The Grizzlies rank fifth-worst in the NBA with a 33.7% shooting percentage from downtown. Meanwhile, they are sinking 14.1 treys per game (seventh-ranked in league).

