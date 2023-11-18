The San Antonio Spurs (3-9), on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Frost Bank Center, will look to halt a seven-game losing streak when hosting the Memphis Grizzlies (2-9). This contest is at 8:00 PM ET on BSSW and BSSE.

In this article, you will check out odds and spreads for the Grizzlies vs. Spurs matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Grizzlies vs. Spurs Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSW and BSSE

BSSW and BSSE Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Venue: Frost Bank Center

Grizzlies vs. Spurs Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

Grizzlies vs. Spurs Betting Trends

The Grizzlies have been outscored by 7.4 points per game (scoring 108.5 points per game to rank 26th in the league while giving up 115.9 per contest to rank 22nd in the NBA) and have a -82 scoring differential overall.

The Spurs put up 111.4 points per game (19th in league) while giving up 124.5 per outing (30th in NBA). They have a -157 scoring differential and have been outscored by 13.1 points per game.

These two teams are scoring 219.9 points per game between them, 5.6 fewer than this matchup's over/under.

Opponents of these teams average 240.4 combined points per game, 14.9 more points than this contest's total.

Memphis has put together a 3-8-0 ATS record so far this year.

San Antonio is 4-8-0 ATS this year.

Grizzlies and Spurs NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Grizzlies +8000 +4000 - Spurs +50000 +25000 -

