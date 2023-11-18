The East Tennessee State Buccaneers (2-8) take on a familiar opponent when they visit the Citadel Bulldogs (0-10) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at William B. Greene Jr. Stadium in a SoCon showdown.

East Tennessee State has been a bottom-25 offense this year, ranking 13th-worst with 270.4 yards per game. The defense is ranked 89th in the FCS (382.3 yards allowed per game). Citadel has struggled on both offense and defense this season, ranking worst in points (8.7 per game) and 13th-worst in points allowed (34.9 per game).

East Tennessee State vs. Citadel Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Johnson City, Tennessee

Johnson City, Tennessee Venue: William B. Greene Jr. Stadium

East Tennessee State vs. Citadel Key Statistics

East Tennessee State Citadel 270.4 (114th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 249.1 (122nd) 382.3 (91st) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 437.6 (115th) 159 (44th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 124.5 (84th) 111.4 (127th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 124.6 (124th) 4 (114th) Turnovers (Rank) 1 (51st) 0 (67th) Takeaways (Rank) 2 (21st)

East Tennessee State Stats Leaders

William Riddle has racked up 536 yards (53.6 ypg) on 45-of-101 passing with one touchdown compared to six interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Bryson Irby, has carried the ball 102 times for 515 yards (51.5 per game), scoring five times.

Trey Foster has been handed the ball 64 times this year and racked up 357 yards (35.7 per game) with two touchdowns.

Tommy Winton, III's 338 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 19 times and has registered 22 catches.

Xavier Gaillardetz has hauled in 15 passes while averaging 23.9 yards per game and scoring two touchdowns.

Will Huzzie has a total of 232 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in 21 throws and scoring two touchdowns.

Citadel Stats Leaders

Graeson Underwood has compiled 986 yards (98.6 per game) while completing 49.4% of his passes and tossing four touchdown passes with seven interceptions this season. He's also rushed for 218 yards with two touchdowns.

Cooper Wallace has been handed the ball 76 times for a team-high 278 yards (27.8 per game). He also leads the team through the air, as his 12 receptions this season are good for 172 yards, and he's scored two touchdowns in the passing game.

Hi'keem Elmore has run for 229 yards across 60 carries, scoring one touchdown.

Jay Graves-Billips leads his squad with 174 receiving yards on 14 receptions with one touchdown.

Tyler Cherry has caught 19 passes and compiled 174 receiving yards (17.4 per game).

