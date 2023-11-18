Clear your schedule for the high school basketball action happening in Davidson County, Tennessee today. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep reading.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Davidson County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today

TBD at Christ Presbyterian Academy

Game Time: 1:30 PM CT on November 18

1:30 PM CT on November 18 Location: Nashville, TN

Nashville, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

Hillcrest High School at LEAD Academy

Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on November 18

5:30 PM CT on November 18 Location: Nashville, TN

Nashville, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

Clarksville Academy at Christ Presbyterian Academy