There are five games featuring a CUSA team on Saturday in college basketball play.

CUSA Women's Basketball Games Today

Date/Time TV Western Kentucky Hilltoppers at Miami (OH) RedHawks 1:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 18 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Coppin State Eagles at Florida International Panthers 1:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 18 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) UTEP Miners at Cal Baptist Lancers 2:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 18 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Portland State Vikings at New Mexico State Aggies 4:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 18 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Michigan Wolverines vs. Middle Tennessee Raiders 5:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 18 -

