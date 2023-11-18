Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Blount County Today - November 18
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 8:36 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Hoping to watch today's high school basketball games in Blount County, Tennessee? For all of the details on how to watch or stream the action, keep reading.
Blount County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at William Blount High School
- Game Time: 9:00 AM ET on November 18
- Location: Maryville, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Alcoa High School at Webb School of Knoxville
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on November 18
- Location: Knoxville, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
