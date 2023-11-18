Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Benton County Today - November 18
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 8:35 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Clear your schedule for the high school basketball action happening in Benton County, Tennessee today. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep scrolling.
Benton County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Decatur County Riverside High School at Camden Central High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 18
- Location: Camden, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
