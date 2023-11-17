How to Watch Vanderbilt vs. Central Arkansas on TV or Live Stream - November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 12:42 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Vanderbilt Commodores (2-1) take on the Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (1-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023 on SEC Network+.
Vanderbilt vs. Central Arkansas Game Info
- When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Memorial Gymnasium in Nashville, Tennessee
- TV: SEC Network+
How to Watch Other SEC Games
Vanderbilt Stats Insights
- The Commodores shot 42.5% from the field last season, 4.5 percentage points lower than the 47% the Bears allowed to opponents.
- Vanderbilt went 9-1 when it shot higher than 47% from the field.
- The Commodores were the 96th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Bears ranked 163rd.
- Last year, the 71.9 points per game the Commodores averaged were 9.6 fewer points than the Bears gave up (81.5).
- Vanderbilt went 7-1 last season when scoring more than 81.5 points.
Vanderbilt Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively, Vanderbilt averaged 71.2 points per game in home games last season, compared to 73.4 points per game in road games.
- The Commodores ceded 67.3 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 11.6 fewer points than they allowed in road games (78.9).
- Vanderbilt drained 8.4 threes per game with a 33.3% shooting percentage from downtown when playing at home, which was 0.4 fewer threes and 0.5% points worse than it averaged away from home (8.8, 33.8%).
Vanderbilt Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/7/2023
|Presbyterian
|L 68-62
|Memorial Gymnasium
|11/10/2023
|South Carolina Upstate
|W 74-67
|Memorial Gymnasium
|11/14/2023
|UNC Greensboro
|W 74-70
|Memorial Gymnasium
|11/17/2023
|Central Arkansas
|-
|Memorial Gymnasium
|11/23/2023
|NC State
|-
|Michelob ULTRA Arena
|11/29/2023
|Boston College
|-
|Memorial Gymnasium
