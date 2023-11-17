The Eastern Kentucky Colonels (2-0) hit the court against the UT Martin Skyhawks (2-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023 on ESPN+.

In this article, you can take a look at odds and spreads for the Eastern Kentucky vs. UT Martin matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

UT Martin vs. Eastern Kentucky Game Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena in Richmond, Kentucky

Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena in Richmond, Kentucky How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

UT Martin vs. Eastern Kentucky Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Eastern Kentucky Moneyline UT Martin Moneyline BetMGM Eastern Kentucky (-8.5) 165.5 -400 +310 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Eastern Kentucky (-8.5) 166.5 -400 +300 Bet on this game at FanDuel

UT Martin vs. Eastern Kentucky Betting Trends (2022-23)

UT Martin covered 11 times in 28 chances against the spread last year.

The Skyhawks were an underdog by 8.5 points or more three times last year, and covered the spread in one of those contests.

Eastern Kentucky compiled a 17-10-0 ATS record last year.

A total of 11 Colonels games last season hit the over.

