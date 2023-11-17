Tennessee State vs. Oregon November 17 Tickets & Start Time
The Oregon Ducks (1-0) face the Tennessee State Tigers (2-0) at 9:00 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023. This clash is available on Pac-12 Network.
If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Tennessee State vs. Oregon Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Friday, November 17
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: Pac-12 Network
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Tennessee State Top Players (2022-23)
- Jr. Clay: 19.3 PTS, 5 REB, 5.4 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Marcus Fitzgerald Jr.: 13.6 PTS, 3.3 REB, 3.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Adong Makuoi: 9 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Zion Griffin: 8.5 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Oregon Top Players (2022-23)
- N'Faly Dante: 13.4 PTS, 8.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.4 BLK
- Will Richardson: 12.2 PTS, 3.6 REB, 5.1 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Quincy Guerrier: 9 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Rivaldo Soares: 7.2 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Kel'el Ware: 6.6 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.3 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Tennessee State vs. Oregon Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Oregon Rank
|Oregon AVG
|Tennessee State AVG
|Tennessee State Rank
|202nd
|70.6
|Points Scored
|78.1
|34th
|67th
|66.3
|Points Allowed
|75
|311th
|42nd
|34.5
|Rebounds
|32.9
|107th
|83rd
|9.6
|Off. Rebounds
|9
|133rd
|210th
|7.1
|3pt Made
|8.8
|42nd
|157th
|13.3
|Assists
|13.2
|163rd
|175th
|11.8
|Turnovers
|12
|200th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.