How to Watch Tennessee State vs. Oregon on TV or Live Stream - November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 2:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Tennessee State Tigers (3-0) will try to extend a three-game winning run when hitting the road against the Oregon Ducks (2-0) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at Matthew Knight Arena. It airs at 9:00 PM ET on Pac-12 Network.
Tennessee State vs. Oregon Game Info
- When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Oregon
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
How to Watch Other OVC Games
- SIU-Edwardsville vs Nicholls State (7:00 PM ET | November 17)
- Morehead State vs Penn State (7:00 PM ET | November 17)
- UT Martin vs Eastern Kentucky (7:00 PM ET | November 17)
- Southern vs Western Illinois (8:00 PM ET | November 17)
Tennessee State Stats Insights
- The Tigers' 44.9% shooting percentage from the field last season was four percentage points higher than the Ducks allowed to their opponents (40.9%).
- Tennessee State put together a 16-7 straight up record in games it shot higher than 40.9% from the field.
- The Tigers were the 107th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, while the Ducks finished 83rd.
- The Tigers put up 11.8 more points per game last year (78.1) than the Ducks allowed their opponents to score (66.3).
- Tennessee State went 16-7 last season when it scored more than 66.3 points.
Tennessee State Home & Away Comparison
- Tennessee State put up more points at home (85.8 per game) than away (67.7) last season.
- The Tigers gave up fewer points at home (74.3 per game) than on the road (74.8) last season.
- Beyond the arc, Tennessee State sunk fewer trifectas on the road (8.4 per game) than at home (9.3) last season, and posted a lower percentage away (34%) than at home (36.8%) as well.
Tennessee State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Fisk
|W 76-61
|Gentry Complex
|11/9/2023
|Kentucky State
|W 83-58
|Gentry Complex
|11/15/2023
|@ Portland
|W 75-65
|Chiles Center
|11/17/2023
|@ Oregon
|-
|Matthew Knight Arena
|11/20/2023
|Midway
|-
|Gentry Complex
|11/24/2023
|Mercer
|-
|Raider Arena
