The Tennessee State Tigers (3-0) will try to extend a three-game winning run when hitting the road against the Oregon Ducks (2-0) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at Matthew Knight Arena. It airs at 9:00 PM ET on Pac-12 Network.

Tennessee State vs. Oregon Game Info

  • When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Where: Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Oregon
  • TV: Pac-12 Networks
Tennessee State Stats Insights

  • The Tigers' 44.9% shooting percentage from the field last season was four percentage points higher than the Ducks allowed to their opponents (40.9%).
  • Tennessee State put together a 16-7 straight up record in games it shot higher than 40.9% from the field.
  • The Tigers were the 107th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, while the Ducks finished 83rd.
  • The Tigers put up 11.8 more points per game last year (78.1) than the Ducks allowed their opponents to score (66.3).
  • Tennessee State went 16-7 last season when it scored more than 66.3 points.

Tennessee State Home & Away Comparison

  • Tennessee State put up more points at home (85.8 per game) than away (67.7) last season.
  • The Tigers gave up fewer points at home (74.3 per game) than on the road (74.8) last season.
  • Beyond the arc, Tennessee State sunk fewer trifectas on the road (8.4 per game) than at home (9.3) last season, and posted a lower percentage away (34%) than at home (36.8%) as well.

Tennessee State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Fisk W 76-61 Gentry Complex
11/9/2023 Kentucky State W 83-58 Gentry Complex
11/15/2023 @ Portland W 75-65 Chiles Center
11/17/2023 @ Oregon - Matthew Knight Arena
11/20/2023 Midway - Gentry Complex
11/24/2023 Mercer - Raider Arena

