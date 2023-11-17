Friday's contest features the Lipscomb Bisons (2-1) and the Tennessee State Tigers (1-2) matching up at Gentry Complex (on November 17) at 6:30 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 66-60 victory for Lipscomb.

The Tigers lost their last matchup 53-38 against UNC Asheville on Sunday.

Tennessee State vs. Lipscomb Game Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET Where: Gentry Complex in Nashville, Tennessee

Tennessee State vs. Lipscomb Score Prediction

Prediction: Lipscomb 66, Tennessee State 60

Tennessee State Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Tigers put up 66.2 points per game (151st in college basketball) while giving up 71.3 per contest last season (322nd in college basketball). They had a -148 scoring differential and were outscored by 5.1 points per game.

Tennessee State averaged 65.6 points per game last year in conference contests, which was 0.6 fewer points per game than its overall average (66.2).

The Tigers posted 74.7 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 57.9 points per game in road games, a difference of 16.8 points per contest.

Tennessee State ceded 70.4 points per game last season in home games, which was two fewer points than it allowed on the road (72.4).

