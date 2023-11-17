Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Polk County Today - November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 6:47 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
High school basketball action in Polk County, Tennessee is happening today, and info on these matchups is available in this article, if you're looking for how to stream them.
Polk County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Hiwassee Dam High School at Polk County High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 17
- Location: Benton, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
