The Ole Miss Rebels (3-0) look to continue a three-game home winning streak when hosting the Sam Houston Bearkats (1-2) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET.

Ole Miss vs. Sam Houston Game Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: C.M. 'Tad' Smith Coliseum in University, Florida

C.M. 'Tad' Smith Coliseum in University, Florida TV: SEC Network+

How to Watch Other SEC Games

Ole Miss Stats Insights

The Rebels shot 42.2% from the field last season, 3.1 percentage points higher than the 39.1% the Bearkats allowed to opponents.

In games Ole Miss shot higher than 39.1% from the field, it went 8-11 overall.

The Bearkats ranked 58th in rebounding in college basketball, the Rebels finished 147th.

Last year, the Rebels recorded 8.2 more points per game (67.5) than the Bearkats allowed (59.3).

Ole Miss went 11-14 last season when scoring more than 59.3 points.

Ole Miss Home & Away Comparison

Offensively Ole Miss performed better at home last season, scoring 69.4 points per game, compared to 65.8 per game on the road.

The Rebels ceded 67.5 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 6.3 fewer points than they allowed in away games (73.8).

Ole Miss drained 6.6 threes per game with a 30.8% shooting percentage from downtown when playing at home, which was 1.2 more threes and 3.7% points better than it averaged in away games (5.4 threes per game, 27.1% three-point percentage).

Ole Miss Upcoming Schedule