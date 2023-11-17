The Ole Miss Rebels (3-0) look to continue a three-game home winning streak when hosting the Sam Houston Bearkats (1-2) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET.

Ole Miss vs. Sam Houston Game Info

  • When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Where: C.M. 'Tad' Smith Coliseum in University, Florida
  • TV: SEC Network+

Ole Miss Stats Insights

  • The Rebels shot 42.2% from the field last season, 3.1 percentage points higher than the 39.1% the Bearkats allowed to opponents.
  • In games Ole Miss shot higher than 39.1% from the field, it went 8-11 overall.
  • The Bearkats ranked 58th in rebounding in college basketball, the Rebels finished 147th.
  • Last year, the Rebels recorded 8.2 more points per game (67.5) than the Bearkats allowed (59.3).
  • Ole Miss went 11-14 last season when scoring more than 59.3 points.

Ole Miss Home & Away Comparison

  • Offensively Ole Miss performed better at home last season, scoring 69.4 points per game, compared to 65.8 per game on the road.
  • The Rebels ceded 67.5 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 6.3 fewer points than they allowed in away games (73.8).
  • Ole Miss drained 6.6 threes per game with a 30.8% shooting percentage from downtown when playing at home, which was 1.2 more threes and 3.7% points better than it averaged in away games (5.4 threes per game, 27.1% three-point percentage).

Ole Miss Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Alabama State W 69-59 The Pavilion at Ole Miss
11/10/2023 Eastern Washington W 75-64 The Pavilion at Ole Miss
11/14/2023 Detroit Mercy W 70-69 The Pavilion at Ole Miss
11/17/2023 Sam Houston - C.M. 'Tad' Smith Coliseum
11/22/2023 @ Temple - Liacouras Center
11/28/2023 NC State - The Pavilion at Ole Miss

