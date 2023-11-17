The Memphis Tigers (2-0) host the Alabama State Hornets (1-2) at FedExForum on Friday, November 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+. There is no line set for the game.

Memphis vs. Alabama State Odds & Info

Date: Friday, November 17, 2023

Friday, November 17, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Venue: FedExForum

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Memphis Betting Records & Stats

Memphis went 17-14-0 ATS last season.

Memphis put together a 17-14-0 ATS record last season as opposed to the 12-15-0 mark of Alabama State.

Memphis vs. Alabama State Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Memphis 79.4 142.7 71.8 144.4 146.1 Alabama State 63.3 142.7 72.6 144.4 140.3

Additional Memphis Insights & Trends

Last year, the 79.4 points per game the Tigers scored were 6.8 more points than the Hornets allowed (72.6).

When Memphis totaled more than 72.6 points last season, it went 10-9 against the spread and 17-5 overall.

Memphis vs. Alabama State Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Memphis 17-14-0 16-15-0 Alabama State 12-15-0 6-21-0

Memphis vs. Alabama State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Memphis Alabama State 13-2 Home Record 5-5 7-5 Away Record 2-18 6-7-0 Home ATS Record 4-5-0 6-5-0 Away ATS Record 7-10-0 79.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 66.3 82.0 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 61.7 7-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 1-8-0 6-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-12-0

