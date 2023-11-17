How to Watch Memphis vs. Alabama State on TV or Live Stream - November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 1:22 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Memphis Tigers (2-0) face the Alabama State Hornets (1-2) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Memphis vs. Alabama State Game Info
- When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Memphis Stats Insights
- The Tigers made 47.9% of their shots from the field last season, which was 4.2 percentage points higher than the Hornets allowed to their opponents (43.7%).
- Memphis went 19-4 when it shot better than 43.7% from the field.
- The Tigers were the 147th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Hornets finished 117th.
- Last year, the Tigers averaged 79.4 points per game, 6.8 more points than the 72.6 the Hornets gave up.
- Memphis had a 17-5 record last season when putting up more than 72.6 points.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Memphis Home & Away Comparison
- In home games last season, Memphis scored 2.1 fewer points per game (79.9) than away from home (82).
- In 2022-23, the Tigers gave up 70.7 points per game when playing at home. Away from home, they allowed 78.3.
- In terms of total three-pointers made, Memphis performed worse in home games last season, sinking 5.5 treys per game, compared to 6.3 in road games. Meanwhile, it produced a 34.6% three-point percentage in home games and a 33.9% mark when playing on the road.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Memphis Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Jackson State
|W 94-77
|FedExForum
|11/10/2023
|@ Missouri
|W 70-55
|Mizzou Arena
|11/17/2023
|Alabama State
|-
|FedExForum
|11/22/2023
|Michigan
|-
|Imperial Arena
|12/2/2023
|@ Ole Miss
|-
|The Pavilion at Ole Miss
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.