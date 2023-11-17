The Memphis Tigers (2-0) face the Alabama State Hornets (1-2) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Memphis vs. Alabama State Game Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Memphis Stats Insights

The Tigers made 47.9% of their shots from the field last season, which was 4.2 percentage points higher than the Hornets allowed to their opponents (43.7%).

Memphis went 19-4 when it shot better than 43.7% from the field.

The Tigers were the 147th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Hornets finished 117th.

Last year, the Tigers averaged 79.4 points per game, 6.8 more points than the 72.6 the Hornets gave up.

Memphis had a 17-5 record last season when putting up more than 72.6 points.

Memphis Home & Away Comparison

In home games last season, Memphis scored 2.1 fewer points per game (79.9) than away from home (82).

In 2022-23, the Tigers gave up 70.7 points per game when playing at home. Away from home, they allowed 78.3.

In terms of total three-pointers made, Memphis performed worse in home games last season, sinking 5.5 treys per game, compared to 6.3 in road games. Meanwhile, it produced a 34.6% three-point percentage in home games and a 33.9% mark when playing on the road.

Memphis Upcoming Schedule