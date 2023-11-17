Friday's game features the Lipscomb Bisons (2-1) and the Tennessee State Tigers (1-2) clashing at Gentry Complex (on November 17) at 6:30 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 66-60 victory for Lipscomb.

The Bisons' most recent contest on Tuesday ended in a 77-73 victory against Morehead State.

Lipscomb vs. Tennessee State Game Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET Where: Gentry Complex in Nashville, Tennessee

Lipscomb vs. Tennessee State Score Prediction

Prediction: Lipscomb 66, Tennessee State 60

Other ASUN Predictions

Lipscomb Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Bisons outscored opponents by 3.1 points per game last season (scoring 69.4 points per game to rank 93rd in college basketball while giving up 66.3 per contest to rank 234th in college basketball) and had a +99 scoring differential overall.

Lipscomb scored fewer points in conference play (68.3 per game) than overall (69.4).

At home the Bisons scored 68.4 points per game last season, 3.5 fewer points than they averaged away (71.9).

Lipscomb gave up fewer points at home (62.7 per game) than away (70.8) last season.

