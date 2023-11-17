We have 2023 high school football action in Hamilton County, Tennessee this week, and the inside scoop on how to watch these matchups is available in this article.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Tennessee This Week

Hamilton County, Tennessee High School Football Games This Week

Montgomery Bell Academy at McCallie School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 17

7:00 PM ET on November 17 Location: Knoxville, TN

Knoxville, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

Knoxville Catholic High School at Baylor School