The East Tennessee State Buccaneers (1-2) and the Davidson Wildcats (2-1) take the floor in a matchup with no set line at Freedom Hall Civic Center on Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

East Tennessee State vs. Davidson Odds & Info

Date: Friday, November 17, 2023

Friday, November 17, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Johnson City, Tennessee

Johnson City, Tennessee Venue: Freedom Hall Civic Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

East Tennessee State Betting Records & Stats

East Tennessee State covered 12 times in 27 matchups with a spread last season.

East Tennessee State covered less often than Davidson last season, tallying an ATS record of 12-15-0, as opposed to the 15-14-0 mark of the Wildcats.

East Tennessee State vs. Davidson Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total East Tennessee State 69.1 139 69 137.7 140.2 Davidson 69.9 139 68.7 137.7 140.2

Additional East Tennessee State Insights & Trends

Last year, the Buccaneers scored 69.1 points per game, just 0.4 more points than the 68.7 the Wildcats gave up.

East Tennessee State had an 8-3 record against the spread and a 10-5 record overall last season when putting up more than 68.7 points.

East Tennessee State vs. Davidson Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) East Tennessee State 12-15-0 9-18-0 Davidson 15-14-0 9-20-0

East Tennessee State vs. Davidson Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

East Tennessee State Davidson 7-9 Home Record 7-8 4-9 Away Record 6-6 3-9-0 Home ATS Record 4-9-0 7-5-0 Away ATS Record 8-4-0 69.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 71.4 68 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 70.9 3-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-7-0 5-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 3-9-0

