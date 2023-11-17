There is high school basketball competition in Davidson County, Tennessee today, and information on how to watch these matchups is available right here.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Davidson County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today

University School of Nashville at Hume-Fogg Magnet High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 17

7:30 PM CT on November 17 Location: Nashville, TN

Nashville, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Donelson Christian Academy

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 17

7:30 PM CT on November 17 Location: Nashville, TN

Nashville, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

McGavock High School at Maplewood High School