Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Carter County Today - November 17
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 10:41 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Looking for how to stream high school basketball matchups in Carter County, Tennessee today? We've got the information.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Carter County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Happy Valley High School at Providence Academy
- Game Time: 11:15 AM ET on November 17
- Location: Johnson City, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Happy Valley High School at Home
- Game Time: 1:45 PM ET on November 17
- Location: Johnson City, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.