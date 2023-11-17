Tennessee High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Carroll County This Week
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 10:13 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Mark your calendars for the high school football action taking place in Carroll County, Tennessee this week. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep scrolling.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Carroll County, Tennessee High School Football Games This Week
Decatur County Riverside High School at Huntingdon High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Huntingdon, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
McKenzie High School at Moore County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Lynchburg, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
