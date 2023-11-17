Mark your calendars for the high school football action taking place in Carroll County, Tennessee this week. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep scrolling.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Carroll County, Tennessee High School Football Games This Week

Decatur County Riverside High School at Huntingdon High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17

7:00 PM CT on November 17 Location: Huntingdon, TN

Huntingdon, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

McKenzie High School at Moore County High School