The No. 3 Arizona Wildcats (3-0) host the Belmont Bruins (2-1) at McKale Center on Friday, November 17, 2023 at 11:00 PM ET on Pac-12 Network. There is no line set for the matchup.

Belmont vs. Arizona Odds & Info

Date: Friday, November 17, 2023

Friday, November 17, 2023 Time: 11:00 PM ET

11:00 PM ET TV: Pac-12 Network

Pac-12 Network Where: Tucson, Arizona

Tucson, Arizona Venue: McKale Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Bruins Betting Records & Stats

A total of 17 of Belmont's games last year hit the over.

The Bruins had 15 wins in 32 games against the spread last season.

Arizona put together a 16-13-0 ATS record last season as opposed to the 15-14-0 mark from Belmont.

Belmont vs. Arizona Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Arizona 81.9 158.4 71.1 142.9 152.1 Belmont 76.5 158.4 71.8 142.9 142.8

Additional Belmont Insights & Trends

The Bruins put up an average of 76.5 points per game last year, 5.4 more points than the 71.1 the Wildcats allowed to opponents.

Belmont put together a 12-8 ATS record and a 17-6 overall record last season in games it scored more than 71.1 points.

Belmont vs. Arizona Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Arizona 16-13-0 16-13-0 Belmont 15-14-0 17-12-0

Belmont vs. Arizona Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Arizona Belmont 15-2 Home Record 12-2 6-4 Away Record 7-7 6-6-0 Home ATS Record 7-5-0 5-5-0 Away ATS Record 6-7-0 85.2 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 79.2 77.1 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 71.7 6-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-4-0 7-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-7-0

