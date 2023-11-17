Belmont vs. Arizona November 17 Tickets & Start Time
The Arizona Wildcats (1-0) will face the Belmont Bruins (1-0) at 11:00 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023. This contest is available via Pac-12 Network.
Belmont vs. Arizona Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 17
- Game Time: 11:00 PM ET
- TV: Pac-12 Network
Belmont Top Players (2022-23)
- Ben Sheppard: 18.8 PTS, 5.2 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Cade Tyson: 13.6 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 1 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Ja'Kobi Gillespie: 9.6 PTS, 2.1 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Drew Friberg: 11.1 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Even Brauns: 7 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.3 BLK
Arizona Top Players (2022-23)
- Azuolas Tubelis: 19.8 PTS, 9.1 REB, 2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Oumar Ballo: 14.2 PTS, 8.6 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.3 BLK
- Pelle Larsson: 9.9 PTS, 4.3 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Courtney Ramey: 10.5 PTS, 3.9 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Kerr Kriisa: 9.9 PTS, 2.4 REB, 5.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0 BLK
Belmont vs. Arizona Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Arizona Rank
|Arizona AVG
|Belmont AVG
|Belmont Rank
|5th
|81.9
|Points Scored
|76.5
|62nd
|211th
|71.1
|Points Allowed
|71.8
|233rd
|12th
|36.1
|Rebounds
|30.1
|270th
|162nd
|8.7
|Off. Rebounds
|6.9
|302nd
|66th
|8.4
|3pt Made
|9.6
|14th
|2nd
|18.9
|Assists
|15.3
|35th
|294th
|13.1
|Turnovers
|10.7
|61st
