The UTEP Miners (3-0) and the Austin Peay Governors (2-1) hit the court in a matchup with no set line at Don Haskins Center on Friday, November 17, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Austin Peay vs. UTEP Odds & Info

Date: Friday, November 17, 2023

Friday, November 17, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: El Paso, Texas

El Paso, Texas Venue: Don Haskins Center

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Governors Betting Records & Stats

A total of 13 of Austin Peay's games last year went over the point total.

Against the spread, the Governors were 11-15-0 last year.

UTEP had more success against the spread than Austin Peay last year, tallying an ATS record of 13-14-0, as opposed to the 11-15-0 record of the Governors.

Austin Peay vs. UTEP Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total UTEP 68.5 135.2 68.5 140.8 132.4 Austin Peay 66.7 135.2 72.3 140.8 136.5

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Austin Peay Insights & Trends

The Governors' 66.7 points per game last year were just 1.8 fewer points than the 68.5 the Miners gave up.

Austin Peay went 8-4 against the spread and 7-8 overall when it scored more than 68.5 points last season.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Austin Peay vs. UTEP Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) UTEP 13-14-0 18-9-0 Austin Peay 11-15-0 13-13-0

Austin Peay vs. UTEP Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

UTEP Austin Peay 11-7 Home Record 7-8 3-10 Away Record 1-13 6-7-0 Home ATS Record 7-5-0 7-6-0 Away ATS Record 3-9-0 69.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 71.7 66.6 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 60.9 9-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-7-0 8-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-6-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.