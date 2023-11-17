Austin Peay vs. UTEP: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 17
The UTEP Miners (3-0) and the Austin Peay Governors (2-1) hit the court in a matchup with no set line at Don Haskins Center on Friday, November 17, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Austin Peay vs. UTEP Odds & Info
- Date: Friday, November 17, 2023
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: El Paso, Texas
- Venue: Don Haskins Center
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Governors Betting Records & Stats
- A total of 13 of Austin Peay's games last year went over the point total.
- Against the spread, the Governors were 11-15-0 last year.
- UTEP had more success against the spread than Austin Peay last year, tallying an ATS record of 13-14-0, as opposed to the 11-15-0 record of the Governors.
Austin Peay vs. UTEP Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|UTEP
|68.5
|135.2
|68.5
|140.8
|132.4
|Austin Peay
|66.7
|135.2
|72.3
|140.8
|136.5
Additional Austin Peay Insights & Trends
- The Governors' 66.7 points per game last year were just 1.8 fewer points than the 68.5 the Miners gave up.
- Austin Peay went 8-4 against the spread and 7-8 overall when it scored more than 68.5 points last season.
Austin Peay vs. UTEP Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|UTEP
|13-14-0
|18-9-0
|Austin Peay
|11-15-0
|13-13-0
Austin Peay vs. UTEP Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|UTEP
|Austin Peay
|11-7
|Home Record
|7-8
|3-10
|Away Record
|1-13
|6-7-0
|Home ATS Record
|7-5-0
|7-6-0
|Away ATS Record
|3-9-0
|69.9
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|71.7
|66.6
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|60.9
|9-4-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|5-7-0
|8-5-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|6-6-0
