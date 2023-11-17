The UTEP Miners (3-0) will try to build on a three-game winning streak when hosting the Austin Peay Governors (2-1) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at Don Haskins Center. This contest is at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the UTEP vs. Austin Peay matchup.

Austin Peay vs. UTEP Game Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Don Haskins Center in El Paso, Texas

Don Haskins Center in El Paso, Texas How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Austin Peay vs. UTEP Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total UTEP Moneyline Austin Peay Moneyline BetMGM UTEP (-9.5) 138.5 -500 +375 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel UTEP (-9.5) 138.5 -550 +390 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Austin Peay vs. UTEP Betting Trends (2022-23)

Austin Peay compiled an 11-15-0 ATS record last year.

The Governors covered the spread twice when an underdog by 9.5 points or more last year (in six opportunities).

UTEP compiled a 13-14-0 record against the spread last season.

The Miners and their opponents combined to hit the over 18 out of 27 times last season.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.