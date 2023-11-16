Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Williamson County Today - November 16
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 4:42 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Wanting to watch today's high school basketball games in Williamson County, Tennessee? For all of the details on how to watch or stream the action, keep reading.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Williamson County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Bay High School at Franklin High School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM CT on November 16
- Location: Franklin, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Fairview High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 16
- Location: Fairview, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
