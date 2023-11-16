Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course), a 7,005-yard, par-70 course, will be the setting for the 2023 The RSM Classic, with $8.4M in prize money available. Catch the first round on Thursday, November 16. Adam Svensson won this tournament the last time out.

How to Watch the 2023 The RSM Classic

Start Time: 8:00 AM ET

8:00 AM ET Venue: Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course)

Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course) Location: Saint Simons Island, Georgia

Saint Simons Island, Georgia Par/Distance: Par 70/7,005 yards

Par 70/7,005 yards Thursday TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Friday TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Saturday TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Sunday TV: Golf Channel

The RSM Classic Top-Ranked Participants

World Rank Brian Harman 9th Cameron Young 17th Russell Henley 25th Corey Conners 33rd Harris English 38th

The RSM Classic Notable Pairings & Tee Times

Time Start Group 8:00 AM ET Hole 1 Kelly Kraft, Matthew NeSmith, Tommy Gainey, Will Gordon, Russell Knox, Brandon Wu 9:50 AM ET Hole 10 Akshay Bhatia, Nick Hardy, Jim Herman, Si Woo Kim, Scott Stallings, Ryan Brehm 9:39 AM ET Hole 10 Webb Simpson, Fabián Gómez, Ben Griffin, Lanto Griffin, Alex Smalley, Mackenzie Hughes 9:28 AM ET Hole 10 Brian Stuard, Satoshi Kodaira, Harry Higgs, Ben Crane, Jimmy Walker, Nick Watney 9:17 AM ET Hole 10 Taylor Montgomery, Keith Mitchell, Austin Smotherman, Wesley Bryan, Dylan Wu, Charley Hoffman 9:06 AM ET Hole 10 Jacob Tilton, Peter Kuest, Jacob Solomon, Ryan Gerard, Trevor Werbylo, Michael Gligic 8:55 AM ET Hole 10 S.Y. Noh, David Ford, Nate Lashley, Maxwell Ford, Maverick McNealy, Davis Love 8:44 AM ET Hole 10 Chris Kirk, Brendon Todd, Andrew Novak, Brian Harman, Peter Malnati, Greyson Sigg 8:33 AM ET Hole 10 Ludvig Aberg, Cameron Champ, Robert Streb, Cameron Young, K.H. Lee, Corey Conners 8:22 AM ET Hole 10 J.J. Spaun, Francesco Molinari, Matt Kuchar, Mark Hubbard, C.T. Pan, Stephan Jaeger

