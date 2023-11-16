Is there high school basketball on the agenda today in Putnam County, Tennessee? Of course there is. To make sure you don't miss a possession, we have specifics on how to stream the games in the article below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Putnam County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Monterey High School at Gordonsville High School