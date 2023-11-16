If you reside in Obion County, Tennessee and try to stay on top of all the local high school basketball action, we've got you covered. Below, we offer all the info you need for how to watch the games today.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Obion County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today

McMinn Central High School at Christian Academy of Knoxville