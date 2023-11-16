Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Dyer County Today - November 16
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 6:35 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Is there high school basketball on the schedule today in Dyer County, Tennessee? Of course there is. To make sure you don't miss a play, we offer info on how to stream the games in the article below.
Dyer County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Lake County High School at Dyer County High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 16
- Location: Newbern, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
