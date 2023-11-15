Wednesday's contest between the Vanderbilt Commodores (3-0) and Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (3-0) matching up at Memorial Gymnasium has a projected final score of 69-68 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Vanderbilt, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will start at 7:30 PM ET on November 15.

Last time out, the Commodores won on Sunday 73-70 over Fairfield.

Vanderbilt vs. Western Kentucky Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Where: Memorial Gymnasium in Nashville, Tennessee

Vanderbilt vs. Western Kentucky Score Prediction

Prediction: Vanderbilt 69, Western Kentucky 68

Vanderbilt Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Commodores' -108 scoring differential last season (outscored by 3.5 points per game) was a result of putting up 67.6 points per game (132nd in college basketball) while giving up 71.1 per contest (318th in college basketball).

Offensively, Vanderbilt put up 66.1 points per game last year in conference contests. To compare, its overall average (67.6 points per game) was 1.5 PPG higher.

The Commodores posted 68.9 points per game at home last year. In away games, they averaged 65.7 points per contest.

Vanderbilt allowed 67.1 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 75.4 away from home.

