Wednesday's game between the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (0-1) and the Chattanooga Mocs (2-1) at Hooper Eblen Arena should be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 81-65 and heavily favors Tennessee Tech to take home the win. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on November 15.

The Golden Eagles fell in their most recent outing 97-64 against Ball State on Monday.

Tennessee Tech vs. Chattanooga Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tennessee Tech vs. Chattanooga Score Prediction

Prediction: Tennessee Tech 81, Chattanooga 65

Other OVC Predictions

Tennessee Tech Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Golden Eagles outscored opponents by 5.6 points per game last season, with a +187 scoring differential overall. They put up 68.7 points per game (108th in college basketball) and allowed 63.1 per outing (139th in college basketball).

Offensively, Tennessee Tech put up 71.3 points per game last year in conference contests. To compare, its overall average (68.7 points per game) was 2.6 PPG lower.

The Golden Eagles posted 74 points per game when playing at home last season. In away games, they averaged 63.8 points per contest.

In 2022-23, Tennessee Tech ceded 61 points per game when playing at home. In away games, it allowed 65.9.

