When they visit the Los Angeles Lakers (6-5) at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 15, 2023, the Sacramento Kings (5-4) will look to build on a three-game win streak. The Lakers have also won three games in a row.

In this article, you can see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Kings vs. Lakers matchup.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Kings vs. Lakers Game Info

Date: Wednesday, November 15, 2023

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN, SportsNet LA, and NBCS-CA

ESPN, SportsNet LA, and NBCS-CA Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Crypto.com Arena

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Kings vs. Lakers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Kings Moneyline Lakers Moneyline BetMGM Kings (-1.5) 235.5 -125 +105 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Kings (-1.5) 235 -118 +100 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Kings vs Lakers Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Kings vs. Lakers Betting Trends

The Kings have a -9 scoring differential, putting up 113.4 points per game (13th in the league) and giving up 114.4 (18th in the NBA).

The Lakers are being outscored by two points per game, with a -22 scoring differential overall. They put up 113.1 points per game (15th in NBA), and allow 115.1 per contest (19th in league).

The two teams combine to score 226.5 points per game, 9.0 fewer points than this matchup's total.

Combined, these teams allow 229.5 points per game, 6.0 fewer points than this matchup's total.

Sacramento has covered five times in nine games with a spread this season.

Los Angeles has covered four times in 11 matchups with a spread this year.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Kings Player Props

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG De'Aaron Fox 26.5 -139 31.3 Domantas Sabonis 17.5 -105 17.7 Keegan Murray 14.5 -115 16.0 Malik Monk 13.5 -120 13.7 Kevin Huerter 13.5 -105 6.3

Want to place a bet on a player prop for Domantas Sabonis or another Kings player? Get a first deposit bonus when you sign up for BetMGM using our link today!

Kings and Lakers NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Kings +6600 +2500 - Lakers +1800 +900 -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.