Wednesday's contest at Dedmon Center has the East Tennessee State Buccaneers (1-1) going head to head against the Radford Highlanders (2-1) at 11:30 AM ET (on November 15). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 71-46 victory, heavily favoring East Tennessee State.

The Buccaneers' most recent outing on Saturday ended in a 51-43 victory over Lafayette.

East Tennessee State vs. Radford Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 11:30 AM ET

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 11:30 AM ET Where: Dedmon Center in Radford, Virginia

East Tennessee State vs. Radford Score Prediction

Prediction: East Tennessee State 71, Radford 46

Other SoCon Predictions

East Tennessee State Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Buccaneers had a +303 scoring differential last season, topping opponents by 8.7 points per game. They put up 64.4 points per game to rank 194th in college basketball and gave up 55.7 per contest to rank 17th in college basketball.

East Tennessee State averaged 2 more points in SoCon action (66.4) than overall (64.4).

At home, the Buccaneers scored 65.4 points per game last season, 1.4 more than they averaged away (64.0).

At home, East Tennessee State conceded 50.2 points per game, 11.4 fewer points than it allowed on the road (61.6).

