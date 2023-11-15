The Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (0-1) take on the Chattanooga Mocs (2-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 15, 2023.

Chattanooga Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Hooper Eblen Arena in Cookeville, Tennessee

Hooper Eblen Arena in Cookeville, Tennessee TV: ESPN+

Chattanooga vs. Tennessee Tech 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Mocs put up only 4.3 fewer points per game last year (58.8) than the Golden Eagles allowed their opponents to score (63.1).

When Chattanooga allowed fewer than 68.7 points last season, it went 16-10.

Last year, the Golden Eagles scored 13.9 more points per game (68.7) than the Mocs gave up (54.8).

When Tennessee Tech scored more than 54.8 points last season, it went 19-5.

Last season, the Golden Eagles had a 36.1% shooting percentage from the field, which was 11.8% lower than the 47.9% of shots the Mocs' opponents hit.

The Mocs shot at a 28.6% rate from the field last season, 20.5 percentage points below the 49.1% shooting opponents of the Golden Eagles averaged.

