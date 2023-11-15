Wednesday's game features the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (0-1) and the Chattanooga Mocs (2-1) facing off at Hooper Eblen Arena in what should be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 81-65 win for heavily favored Tennessee Tech according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on November 15.

The Mocs' last game was a 79-74 loss to Marshall on Sunday.

Chattanooga vs. Tennessee Tech Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Hooper Eblen Arena in Cookeville, Tennessee

Chattanooga vs. Tennessee Tech Score Prediction

Prediction: Tennessee Tech 81, Chattanooga 65

Chattanooga Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Mocs outscored opponents by 4.0 points per game last season (scoring 58.8 points per game to rank 298th in college basketball while allowing 54.8 per contest to rank 13th in college basketball) and had a +132 scoring differential overall.

In conference action, Chattanooga scored more points (59.8 per game) than it did overall (58.8) in 2022-23.

At home, the Mocs scored 61.9 points per game last season. Away, they averaged 55.4.

Chattanooga allowed fewer points at home (55.4 per game) than away (55.5) last season.

