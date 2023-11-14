The Providence Friars (2-0) take on the Wisconsin Badgers (1-1) on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at Amica Mutual Pavilion. It begins at 6:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

Wisconsin vs. Providence Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, Rhode Island

Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, Rhode Island TV: FOX Sports Networks

Wisconsin Stats Insights

The Badgers made 41.4% of their shots from the field last season, which was 2.7 percentage points lower than the Friars allowed to their opponents (44.1%).

Wisconsin went 9-1 when it shot better than 44.1% from the field.

The Badgers were the 302nd-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Friars ranked 35th.

Last year, the Badgers recorded 5.7 fewer points per game (65.3) than the Friars allowed (71.0).

When Wisconsin put up more than 71.0 points last season, it went 6-2.

Providence Stats Insights

The Friars shot 45.6% from the field, 1.2% higher than the 44.4% the Badgers' opponents shot last season.

Last season, Providence had a 16-1 record in games the team collectively shot better than 44.4% from the field.

The Friars were the 35th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Badgers finished 317th.

The Friars put up an average of 77.3 points per game last year, 13.7 more points than the 63.6 the Badgers gave up to opponents.

Providence went 13-0 last season when allowing fewer than 65.3 points.

Wisconsin Home & Away Comparison

Offensively, Wisconsin posted 66.5 points per game at home last year, compared to 67.3 points per game away from home.

In home games, the Badgers ceded 10.3 fewer points per game (60.7) than on the road (71.0).

Wisconsin made 8.5 threes per game with a 37.4% shooting percentage from three-point land in home games, which was 0.8 more threes and 4.8% points better than it averaged in road games (7.7 threes per game, 32.6% three-point percentage).

Providence Home & Away Comparison

At home, Providence averaged 82.9 points per game last season. Away, it averaged 73.9.

The Friars conceded fewer points at home (70.5 per game) than on the road (71.8) last season.

Providence sunk more 3-pointers at home (7.1 per game) than away (6.2) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (37.0%) than on the road (34.4%).

Wisconsin Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/6/2023 Arkansas State W 105-76 Kohl Center 11/10/2023 Tennessee L 80-70 Kohl Center 11/14/2023 @ Providence - Amica Mutual Pavilion 11/17/2023 Robert Morris - Kohl Center 11/20/2023 Virginia - Suncoast Credit Union Arena

Providence Upcoming Schedule