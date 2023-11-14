Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Williamson County Today - November 14
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 6:35 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Rally behind your favorite local high school basketball team in Williamson County, Tennessee today by tuning in and catching every possession. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Williamson County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Benton Hall Academy at Currey Ingram Academy
- Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on November 14
- Location: Brentwood, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Shelbyville Central High School at Nolensville High School
- Game Time: 7:29 PM CT on November 14
- Location: Nolensville, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Franklin High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 14
- Location: Franklin, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Santa Fe Unit School at Fairview High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 14
- Location: Fairview, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.