Tuesday's contest between the Vanderbilt Commodores (1-1) and the UNC Greensboro Spartans (1-0) at Memorial Gymnasium should be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 77-76, with Vanderbilt taking home the win. Tipoff is at 8:00 PM ET on November 14.

There is no line set for the game.

Vanderbilt vs. UNC Greensboro Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Where: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee Venue: Memorial Gymnasium

Vanderbilt vs. UNC Greensboro Score Prediction

Prediction: Vanderbilt 77, UNC Greensboro 76

Spread & Total Prediction for Vanderbilt vs. UNC Greensboro

Computer Predicted Spread: Vanderbilt (-0.8)

Vanderbilt (-0.8) Computer Predicted Total: 153.8

Vanderbilt Performance Insights

Offensively, Vanderbilt was the 175th-ranked team in the nation (71.9 points per game) last season. On defense, it was 224th (71.5 points allowed per game).

The Commodores were 96th in the nation in rebounds per game (33.1) and 329th in rebounds conceded (33.9) last year.

Last season Vanderbilt was ranked 304th in the nation in assists with 11.5 per game.

The Commodores made 8.4 3-pointers per game and shot 33.6% from beyond the arc last season, ranking 66th and 209th, respectively, in the nation.

Vanderbilt was 111th in the country in 3-pointers allowed (6.7 per game) and 37th in 3-point percentage defensively (31.0%) last year.

Last season, Vanderbilt took 42.2% of its shots from behind the 3-point line, and 57.8% from inside it. In terms of makes, 33.3% of Vanderbilt's baskets were 3-pointers, and 66.7% were 2-pointers.

