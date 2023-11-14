Vanderbilt vs. UNC Greensboro: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 14
The UNC Greensboro Spartans (1-0) face the Vanderbilt Commodores (1-1) on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at Memorial Gymnasium. It begins at 8:00 PM ET on SEC Network+.
You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Vanderbilt vs. UNC Greensboro matchup in this article.
Vanderbilt vs. UNC Greensboro Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Memorial Gymnasium in Nashville, Tennessee
- How to Watch on TV: SEC Network+
Vanderbilt vs. UNC Greensboro Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Vanderbilt Moneyline
|UNC Greensboro Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Vanderbilt (-2.5)
|139.5
|-145
|+120
Vanderbilt vs. UNC Greensboro Betting Trends (2022-23)
- Vanderbilt put together an 18-14-0 record against the spread last season.
- Commodores games went over the point total 20 out of 32 times last season.
- UNC Greensboro put together a 13-14-0 record against the spread last year.
- In Spartans games last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 12 times.
Vanderbilt Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +25000
- In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+25000), Vanderbilt is 75th in the country. It is far below that, 228th, according to computer rankings.
- Vanderbilt's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 0.4%.
