How to Watch Vanderbilt vs. UNC Greensboro on TV or Live Stream - November 14
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 1:18 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
The UNC Greensboro Spartans (1-0) face the Vanderbilt Commodores (1-1) on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at Memorial Gymnasium. It tips at 8:00 PM ET on SEC Network+.
Vanderbilt vs. UNC Greensboro Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Memorial Gymnasium in Nashville, Tennessee
- TV: SEC Network+
Vanderbilt Stats Insights
- Last season, the Commodores had a 42.5% shooting percentage from the field, which was 2.0% higher than the 40.5% of shots the Spartans' opponents knocked down.
- In games Vanderbilt shot higher than 40.5% from the field, it went 13-5 overall.
- The Commodores were the 96th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Spartans finished 74th.
- Last year, the Commodores scored 7.4 more points per game (71.9) than the Spartans gave up (64.5).
- When Vanderbilt totaled more than 64.5 points last season, it went 18-9.
Vanderbilt Home & Away Comparison
- Vanderbilt put up 71.2 points per game last season in home games, which was 2.2 fewer points than it averaged when playing on the road (73.4).
- Defensively the Commodores played better at home last year, surrendering 67.3 points per game, compared to 78.9 away from home.
- At home, Vanderbilt made 0.4 fewer threes per game (8.4) than on the road (8.8). It also owned a worse three-point percentage at home (33.3%) compared to in away games (33.8%).
Vanderbilt Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/7/2023
|Presbyterian
|L 68-62
|Memorial Gymnasium
|11/10/2023
|South Carolina Upstate
|W 74-67
|Memorial Gymnasium
|11/14/2023
|UNC Greensboro
|-
|Memorial Gymnasium
|11/17/2023
|Central Arkansas
|-
|Memorial Gymnasium
|11/23/2023
|NC State
|-
|Michelob ULTRA Arena
