The UNC Greensboro Spartans (1-0) face the Vanderbilt Commodores (1-1) on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at Memorial Gymnasium. It tips at 8:00 PM ET on SEC Network+.

Vanderbilt vs. UNC Greensboro Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Memorial Gymnasium in Nashville, Tennessee

Memorial Gymnasium in Nashville, Tennessee TV: SEC Network+

Vanderbilt Stats Insights

Last season, the Commodores had a 42.5% shooting percentage from the field, which was 2.0% higher than the 40.5% of shots the Spartans' opponents knocked down.

In games Vanderbilt shot higher than 40.5% from the field, it went 13-5 overall.

The Commodores were the 96th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Spartans finished 74th.

Last year, the Commodores scored 7.4 more points per game (71.9) than the Spartans gave up (64.5).

When Vanderbilt totaled more than 64.5 points last season, it went 18-9.

Vanderbilt Home & Away Comparison

Vanderbilt put up 71.2 points per game last season in home games, which was 2.2 fewer points than it averaged when playing on the road (73.4).

Defensively the Commodores played better at home last year, surrendering 67.3 points per game, compared to 78.9 away from home.

At home, Vanderbilt made 0.4 fewer threes per game (8.4) than on the road (8.8). It also owned a worse three-point percentage at home (33.3%) compared to in away games (33.8%).

Vanderbilt Upcoming Schedule