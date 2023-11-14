Tuesday's game between the Tennessee Volunteers (2-0) and Wofford Terriers (2-0) matching up at Thompson-Boling Arena has a projected final score of 93-73 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Tennessee, so expect a one-sided matchup. The game will begin at 6:30 PM ET on November 14.

The game has no line set.

Tennessee vs. Wofford Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Where: Knoxville, Tennessee

Knoxville, Tennessee Venue: Thompson-Boling Arena

Tennessee vs. Wofford Score Prediction

Prediction: Tennessee 93, Wofford 73

Spread & Total Prediction for Tennessee vs. Wofford

Computer Predicted Spread: Tennessee (-19.7)

Tennessee (-19.7) Computer Predicted Total: 166.5

Tennessee Performance Insights

Last year, Tennessee was 195th in the country on offense (70.8 points scored per game) and third-best on defense (57.9 points allowed).

The Volunteers were the 23rd-best squad in college basketball in rebounds per game (35.4) and ranked 34th in rebounds allowed (28.4) last year.

With 16.7 assists per game, Tennessee was ninth-best in college basketball last year.

The Volunteers made 7.7 3-pointers per game and shot 32.8% from beyond the arc last season, ranking 134th and 254th, respectively, in the country.

Defensively, Tennessee was 23rd-best in the nation in 3-pointers allowed per game at 5.8 last year. It was best in 3-point percentage allowed at 26.5%.

Last year, the Volunteers took 40.1% of their shots from behind the 3-point line, and 59.9% from inside it. In terms of makes, 30.4% of the Volunteers' baskets were 3-pointers, and 69.6% were 2-pointers.

