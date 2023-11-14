The Wofford Terriers (2-0) battle the Tennessee Volunteers (2-0) on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at Thompson-Boling Arena. It tips at 6:30 PM ET on SEC Network+.

In this article, you can check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Tennessee vs. Wofford matchup.

Tennessee vs. Wofford Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET Where: Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee

Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee How to Watch on TV: SEC Network+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Tennessee vs. Wofford Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Tennessee Moneyline Wofford Moneyline BetMGM Tennessee (-31.5) 143.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Tennessee vs. Wofford Betting Trends (2022-23)

Tennessee covered 17 times in 34 chances against the spread last season.

The Volunteers and their opponents combined to go over the point total 14 out of 34 times last season.

Wofford went 16-13-0 ATS last year.

In Terriers games last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 18 times.

Tennessee Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +2000

+2000 Tennessee is four spots lower based on its national championship odds (seventh-best in the country) compared to its computer ranking (third-best).

With odds of +2000, Tennessee has been given a 4.8% chance of winning the national championship.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.