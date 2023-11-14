How to Watch Tennessee vs. Wofford on TV or Live Stream - November 14
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 12:41 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The No. 7 Tennessee Volunteers (2-0) play the Wofford Terriers (2-0) at 6:30 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 on SEC Network+.
Tennessee vs. Wofford Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee
- TV: SEC Network+
How to Watch Other SEC Games
- Florida A&M vs Florida (7:00 PM ET | November 14)
- North Alabama vs Mississippi State (7:30 PM ET | November 14)
- Detroit Mercy vs Ole Miss (8:00 PM ET | November 14)
- Texas A&M vs SMU (8:00 PM ET | November 14)
- South Alabama vs Alabama (8:00 PM ET | November 14)
- UNC Greensboro vs Vanderbilt (8:00 PM ET | November 14)
Tennessee Stats Insights
- Last season, the Volunteers had a 43.3% shooting percentage from the field, which was 2.7% lower than the 46.0% of shots the Terriers' opponents knocked down.
- Tennessee had a 10-2 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 46.0% from the field.
- The Volunteers were the 23rd-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Terriers finished 258th.
- Last year, the Volunteers scored 70.8 points per game, only 1.7 fewer points than the 72.5 the Terriers gave up.
- Tennessee had a 14-1 record last season when scoring more than 72.5 points.
Tennessee Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively Tennessee performed better at home last year, putting up 76.7 points per game, compared to 67.1 per game when playing on the road.
- At home, the Volunteers allowed 10.4 fewer points per game (53.3) than when playing on the road (63.7).
- In home games, Tennessee averaged 0.2 fewer threes per game (7.6) than in road games (7.8). However, it sported a higher three-point percentage at home (33.0%) compared to away from home (32.6%).
Tennessee Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Tennessee Tech
|W 80-42
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|11/10/2023
|@ Wisconsin
|W 80-70
|Kohl Center
|11/14/2023
|Wofford
|-
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|11/20/2023
|Syracuse
|-
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|11/29/2023
|@ North Carolina
|-
|Dean Smith Center
