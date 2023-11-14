The No. 7 Tennessee Volunteers (2-0) play the Wofford Terriers (2-0) at 6:30 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 on SEC Network+.

Tennessee vs. Wofford Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee TV: SEC Network+

Tennessee Stats Insights

Last season, the Volunteers had a 43.3% shooting percentage from the field, which was 2.7% lower than the 46.0% of shots the Terriers' opponents knocked down.

Tennessee had a 10-2 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 46.0% from the field.

The Volunteers were the 23rd-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Terriers finished 258th.

Last year, the Volunteers scored 70.8 points per game, only 1.7 fewer points than the 72.5 the Terriers gave up.

Tennessee had a 14-1 record last season when scoring more than 72.5 points.

Tennessee Home & Away Comparison

Offensively Tennessee performed better at home last year, putting up 76.7 points per game, compared to 67.1 per game when playing on the road.

At home, the Volunteers allowed 10.4 fewer points per game (53.3) than when playing on the road (63.7).

In home games, Tennessee averaged 0.2 fewer threes per game (7.6) than in road games (7.8). However, it sported a higher three-point percentage at home (33.0%) compared to away from home (32.6%).

